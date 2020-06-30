Laura Chapman has been chosen to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the Gillette City Council.
The council selected Chapman through a secret ballot vote that was conducted during a Tuesday evening special meeting.
Chapman will replace former councilman Shay Lundvall, who resigned June 10 at the urging of the council and Mayor Louise Carter-King after he had liked some offensive social media posts. Chapman will serve the rest of Lundvall's term, which is up at the end of the year.
"No way," she responded to the City Council after learning the news.
Chapman was chosen over six other applicants: Norm Curtis, Thea Guseman, Shaun Hottell, Cassie Mason, Regan Pickrel and Bill Shedden.
The City Council interviewed all seven of the applicants during Tuesday's meeting. After the interview process, the council did not discuss the applicants and went straight to the secret-ballot vote.
This is a change from the last two times the council filled a vacancy. In 2017 and 2018, the council interviewed applicants in an open meeting, then went into executive session to discuss the applicants. They then came out of executive session to officially make a decision.
Current council members Shawn Neary and Nathan McLeland were selected in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
"I want to serve my community, I want to be a voice, I want to be a listener," Chapman said during her interview Tuesday.
Part of being a leader is the ability to listen, she said.
Next week's regular council meeting will be Chapman's first.
For more on Tuesday's candidate interviews, read Wednesday's Gillette News Record online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.