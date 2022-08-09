The Campbell County Public Library will host an editing workshop featuring Edmund Pickett at 10 a.m. Saturday at the library.
Pickett is an author and editor with Reedsy, a marketplace that connects new or returning authors with the publishing industry. He has worked with nearly 100 authors since 2013, helping them to develop their plots, setting, structure and pace throughout their works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.