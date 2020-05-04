Campbell County Commissioners approved an application for a countywide variance that will allow bars and restaurants to open to the public with certain restrictions in place.
Now it’s up to Dr. Kirtikumar Patel, the county public health officer, and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state public health officer, to approve or deny the application.
A variance would allow the county to operate outside the ongoing state public health order that has closed public places like restaurants and bars.
Until it gets state approval, restaurants and bars are to remain closed to indoor seating.
“I just want to let everybody know we’re doing the best we can,” said Commissioner Rusty Bell at a meeting Monday afternoon. “The decision is left up to the state. It doesn’t lie in our hands.”
He said the language in the the county's application is “more flexible” than any other variance around the state that he’s seen. That language includes allowing for restaurants to be at 50% occupancy while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Those include people staying at least 6 feet apart and limiting groups to 10 or fewer.
Earlier Monday, Natrona County's variance application to allow restaurants and bars to operate outdoors was approved.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said he and Bell have worked with area bar and restaurant owners on the variance to make sure they had buy-in.
The commissioners don’t know when they’ll hear back about the variance. Bell said he doubts the county will hear anything before Wednesday.
“It’s out of our hands, just like a lot of this stuff,” he said.
Additionally, Commissioner Colleen Faber is working with Campbell County Public Health on a variance for places of worship and funeral homes.
