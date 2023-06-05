Rocket Camp
Layton Schubert, 12, gets help from Jacob Decker as kids in a “Rockets and Other Flying Things” summer camp build rockets Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Area 59 in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Gillette College’s Area 59 has updated its summer hours and will kick off a new summer program this week. Along with other organizations in Gillette, the maker space will close to the public Aug. 6-9, 2024, for kids and adults with the International Pathfinders Camporee to use.

