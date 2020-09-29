A local public defender was named a finalist for a Circuit Court Judge vacancy in the 8th Judicial District.
Jefferson B. Coombs, who is currently the supervising attorney for the Gillette Public Defender’s Office, is one of the three finalists to fill the seat that will be vacant once current Circuit Judge Vincent Case Jr. retires Jan. 3, 2021.
