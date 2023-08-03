5K Run
Members of the National Guard ready equipment as multiple agencies participate Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in an emergency training exercise at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport north of Gillette. The Wyoming National Guard will partner with Blessings in a Backpack for a 5K run and food drive that begins Saturday morning at the Gillette Armory.

 News Record File Photo

The Wyoming Army National Guard and Blessings in a Backpack have joined forces to bring a 5K run/walk and food drive together at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the armory, 811 E. Laramie St. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., the race begins at 10 a.m. A barbecue will be served at noon.

