After the whiplash of a 99-degree high temperature Wednesday to lows in the 40s Friday, temperatures in Gillette are expected to return to the low 80s early next week.
Following the 99-degree high that tied for the hottest day of the year, temperatures began steadily falling, pushed by an incoming weather system that is typical of the late summer and autumn months, said Shane Eagan, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
