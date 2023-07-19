Yard Sales
Ronald Ellis cleans off a spot to sit in the shade as he joins several other families holding yard sales last July along American Lane in Gillette. A downtown yard sale takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Gillette Avenue and Third Street Plaza.

 News Record File Photo

Locals can hunt for treasures at the Downtown Gillette Yard Sales from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on Gillette Avenue.

