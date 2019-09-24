There is no indication that any patient data was compromised by the Friday ransomware attack that has disrupted Campbell County Health’s computer systems, said Matt Sabus, CCH IT director, in a press conference Monday afternoon.
CCH Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Ian Swift said the board has authorized CCH management to “take whatever steps are necessary to restore full service and care to the community.”
The organization is in talks with law enforcement agencies, as well as the state Department of Homeland Security, FBI and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
CCH has no estimated time for when its system of 1,500 computers will be restored, but in the meantime is continuing to serve patients. That is the main message CCH wants to get out to the community, said spokeswoman Felicia Messimer.
“We are still seeing patients,” she said. “A lot of people feel they can’t come to the hospital (right now). They can.”
A couple services that had been offline, such as cardiac rehab, are online again, she said.
Messimer said most patients’ appointments are being kept, and she recommended that people who have an appointment call to confirm or reschedule. If they don’t know what number to call, they can call 307-688-1000 and get transferred to the appropriate department.
If people come to the emergency room or Walk-In Clinic, they will be treated, Messimer said, but may need to be transferred depending on the severity of their injury or illness.
Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of medical staff at CCH, said while the situation is “an inconvenience,” it hasn’t rendered the organization unable to take care of patients.
“Since the attack occurred, we have provided continuous, uninterrupted medical services to our patients in the community,” said EMS Director Chris Beltz, adding that there are additional ground and air ambulances ready to transfer patients if needed.
Swift said there’s a “sense of calm” at CCH, and that it’s doing everything it can to get things back to normal.
Stamato said the attack does not affect doctors who have private practices.
“It has been an unbelievable surprising turn of events over the last few days,” he said. “It’s been exhausting, and I’ve watched the leaders, administration and staff of this hospital rise to the occasion and become completely engaged.”
Leland Christensen, deputy director of Wyoming Homeland Security, said the response to the attack has become a statewide effort, with involvement from the Department of Health, Department of Criminal Investigation and even the FBI.
Tim Walsh, network and security supervisor for the state, said ransomware attacks have doubled in 2019, and there have been recent attacks in Utah, Texas and Florida.
On Friday, Campbell County Commissioners approved a disaster declaration resolution. Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator David King said this was to “stave off financial penalties Medicare could impose for the hospital going to outside services with possibly a lower standard of care.”
