Parent volunteer Christie Elliot carries a slow cooker full of homemade chicken and rice soup to a table Wednesday in the teachers lounge at Pronghorn Elementary as facilitator Brian Brandon takes a break for a meal during a long day of parent-teacher conferences in Gillette.
Although students were able to relax for a few days during the parent-teacher conferences throughout the district this week, teachers are allowed no such luxury. To help with the long days, some families banded together to prepare food for teachers who spent from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the office Wednesday.
At Pronghorn Elementary School, it’s tradition for the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) to make dinner for teachers the first day of parent-teacher conferences. Wednesday was an early release day so teachers taught students that morning before transitioning into speaking and informing parents about how their children were doing in class for the afternoon and evening hours.
