Sheriff’s deputies are investigating destruction of property at the Campbell County Fire Department’s vehicle storage unit on Bitter Creek Road that involved gunshots and resulted in a 6.19 acre grass fire.
Someone shot a large caliber rifle at the building that passed through and damaged a fire truck's driver’s side window, mirror and door. Another shot is lodged in a transformer on a power pole that also caused damage, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.