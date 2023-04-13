BREACH OF PEACE
4700 BLOCK TONG LANE: A 29-year-old man was ticketed after using emergency sirens to cause a disturbance in his neighborhood Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., police were called because the man was playing emergency siren noises very loudly through speakers on his deck, Police Capt. Jason Marcus said. This disturbed neighbors and children in the area and the man was ticketed for breach of peace.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
5600 BLOCK HANNUM ROAD: Deputies are on the lookout for a 59-year-old man who was involved in a domestic incident earlier this week. A 39-year-old woman told her probation and parole officer that she’d gotten into a fight with her boyfriend, 59, from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. She said they were arguing about their relationship when he shoulder-checked her and stabbed a futon with a knife, then went outside and hit the windshield and hood of her 2006 Chevy Malibu, causing more than $1,000 in damage, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The man left the area and has not been found. The investigation continues.
HIT AND RUN
SECOND STREET AND BURMA AVENUE: Police are searching for a semi that damaged a traffic light Wednesday afternoon. A 67-year-old man was walking east on Second Street when he heard a loud crunch, Marcus said. He saw a semi trailer traveling west on Second Street when it hit a traffic light when trying to turn right onto Burma Avenue. The visor was knocked off of the traffic light, and a crosswalk button was broken. The state Department of Transportation was notified. Damage is estimated at $400 and there are no suspects. The investigation continues.
THEFT
CORDERO ROJO MINE: A 43-year-old man reported a Dell computer was stolen from the mine this month. The computer, which is worth $2,168, had previously been in the warehouse but was relocated to the mailroom, where it was stolen from. The man believes the computer was stolen between April 7 and April 11, and hundreds of people have access to the mailroom, Reynolds said. The investigation continues.
CAMPBELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL: A 15-year-old boy was ticketed for theft Wednesday afternoon after he stole a 17-year-old boy’s hat. The 15-year-old said he saw the hat in the gym and he took it. The hat is worth $30, Marcus said.
THREATS
MOUNTAIN SHADOW DRIVE: A 63-year-old woman reported receiving threatening texts Wednesday afternoon from her brother, 61. She had asked police to check up on her brother and she said that made him mad. Her brother sent her threatening texts and called her names, Marcus said. The woman didn’t want police to take any action and only made the report for documentation.
