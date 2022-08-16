Healing Hearts Home Health will host the summer fun Campbell County Chamber of Commerce mixer from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 902 E. Third St.
The business will celebrate its ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. with the open house to follow. People can enjoy a cash bar hosted by Pokey’s and The Ice Cream Cafe will sell ice cream and goodies in the parking lot from their ice cream truck.
