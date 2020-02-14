Campbell County School District trustees have given first reading approval to a proposal allowing buildings to have Narcan on hand in case of opiate overdoses.
State law allows the school district, among other entities in Wyoming, to have the opioid-overdose antidote at schools that can be administered by a school nurse or other trained person to anyone they believe “in good faith” is experiencing an overdose.
Human Resources Manager Larry Reznicek brought the proposal to the board and said the district’s head school nurse, Julie Lane, helped write the proposal.
“We’re seeing (opioid use) in Gillette,” he said.
“I’m really not worried about this,” Reznicek added. “If a person is not having an opioid overdose, it would not hurt them.”
State law requires that a person given Narcan also receive medical attention immediately afterward, he said.
The medication will be treated similarly to automatic external defibrillators in school facilities, Reznicek said. “This would be something they (school staff) would be trained for.”
The district will take public comments on the proposal at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 and 26 in the board room of the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St.
The school district’s plan will be posted on the school district’s website and the website of every school in the district, if approved.
The measure may be one of the first introduced among Wyoming school districts.
“It always makes us proud when we’re ahead of the game,” Reznicek said.
Under the proposal, the training will include:
- Identification of an opioid overdose
- How to administer Narcan or similar product
- Demonstrating how to administer the medication
- Understanding that emergency medical services must be called for additional medical care and evaluation
- Documentation of the incident and record of administration
- Reporting requirements for the school district and to the Wyoming Department of Health
- That training records will be completed and stored for seven years
Building administrators and nurses will determine the storage location in schools, along with access and security of the medication, and the nurse or building coordinator will monitor expiration dates.
In addition, coaches and activity sponsors may participate in training for the care of an opioid overdose and administration of the medication. The medication also will be accessible at building locations during, before and after school activities.
After the public hearings, the measure will be brought back to the school board for a final reading and vote.
The district’s plan is based on guidelines from the National Association of School Nurses and the Wyoming Department of Health.
