Mason Miranda leads the Campbell County High School marching band through its final performance of band camp Friday afternoon outside of The Frosty Cow. The performance was capped with ice cream, for the third consecutive year.
ABOVE |Aiden Downey, left, and Israel Caballero make their way from the school bus to the street outside of The Frosty Cow where the band gave its final performance of band camp Friday afternoon. Weldon Moss, 17, followed a step behind them.
