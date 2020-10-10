A woman who ran into a semitruck on Interstate 90 after getting on the wrong on-ramp will spend up to 14 years in prison.
Mary Jane Steele, 52, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison for aggravated assault and battery related to the crash. Those are to be served consecutively to a probation revocation of four to seven years in prison for forgery. She has been credited with more than two years of time already served between the two charges.
