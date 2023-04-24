Airport Terminal
Buy Now

Contractors work Thursday, May 27, 2022, outside a new general aviation terminal building for non-commercial flights at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport in Gillette. GateOne was granted a 20-year lease to serve as the airport’s fixed base operator beginning July 1, 2023.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The fixed base operator at Gillette’s airport is changing hands for the first time in about 25 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.