The fixed base operator at Gillette’s airport is changing hands for the first time in about 25 years.
The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport Board granted GateOne a 20-year lease to serve as the airport’s fixed base operator and work out of the new general aviation terminal, which handles noncommercial flights.
The duties of fixed base operator include providing private flights, hanger space, fueling services and terminal operations for noncommercial flights.
GateOne will operate out of the newly built $3.3 million, 5,500-square-foot airport terminal, which was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
The lease was granted April 19 and goes into effect July 1, according to a Campbell County news release.
The new terminal was completed last year but has not been occupied. The current fixed base operator, FlightLine LFS, continues to operate out of the old general aviation terminal at the airport, just north of the commercial terminal.
That building was built in 1978 and formerly served as the airport’s commercial terminal. FlightLine has operated out of it for about 25 years.
The new lease varies greatly from the previous terms with FlightLine, said Airport Director Todd Chatfield, and it will take about a full year with GateOne in place to see what the financial differences are. But the expectation is that it will have an equal or greater return than the agreement with FlightLine.
“The airport board and the county commissioners decided let’s just put it out for (request for proposal) and the market will let us know what it’s worth,” Chatfield said. “That’s what we’re doing but the way it’s written up ... it’s a little hard to just throw out numbers.”
With the new terminal built, airport board members decided to test the market and learn what a fair lease would be, Chatfield said. Because Campbell County owns the airport and virtually all of its infrastructure, its fixed base operations vary from those of many other airports.
The length of the lease is relatively standard for fixed base operator agreements, Chatfield said.
“In the industry, a 20-year lease is kind of standard, but it is a long time,” he added.
Including Gillette, GateOne now provides fixed base operator services at four airports, with the three others in Arizona, Texas and Utah.
GateOne owner Thomas Mathew has almost 40 years of aviation experience and a history of successfully running fixed base operators, according to the news release.
FlightLine will remain the fixed base operator and work from the old general aviation terminal until the new lease goes into effect July 1.
“FlightLine throughout the years has done a really good job for the county and we definitely wish them well and that whatever they decide to do, they’re successful at,” Chatfield said.
