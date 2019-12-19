Campbell County Commissioners made a few board appointments at their meeting Tuesday morning.
- They selected Chris Beltz to fulfill Steve Crichton’s unexpired three-year term on the Campbell County Joint Powers Fire Board. The term ends Dec. 31, 2020.
- Steve Schrater and Wayne Pollat were appointed to the Predator Management District. Schrater will fill Jade Butler’s unexpired three-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021. Pollat’s term will end Dec. 31, 2022.
- James Gray was appointed to the Fair Board to serve a 5-year term ending June 30, 2024.
- Luke Malyurek will serve afive-year term on the Airport Board. His term ends June 30, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.