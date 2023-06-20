A Moorcroft man who successfully appealed his sentence to the Wyoming Supreme Court will end up serving a similar prison sentence.
Nathan J. Schuerman, 43, won his appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court and had a prison sentence reversed and vacated in December. Then in May, he was sentenced on a different component of the same charge and was handed down a nine- to 10-year sentence, effectively canceling out his acquittal.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III sentenced Schuerman to nine to 10 years in prison for an aggravated assault and battery charge that had been vacated due to double jeopardy concerns. It was brought back into play when the Supreme Court left it to the lower court to decide what to do with the in-limbo charge.
Schuerman once again has a total sentence of 13.5 to 15 years in prison. A 4.5- to five-year sentence for possession of a deadly weapon runs consecutive to the aggravated assault sentence.
He was given credit for 1,037 days served, fined $875 and ordered to pay $1,750 in legal fees.
In its December opinion, the Supreme Court overturned Schuerman’s aggravated assault and battery sentence and conviction. In doing so, the higher court remanded the case back to District Court to clarify the standing of the second aggravated assault charge that had been vacated, which led to the second sentencing.
In a December 2021 trial, jurors found Schuerman guilty of two aggravated assault charges, as well as a number of other counts. But the second aggravated assault conviction was vacated at his original sentencing hearing after concerns were raised for the potential of double jeopardy.
Following the Supreme Court opinion, that conviction was effectively reinstated by Healy, who had presided over Schuerman’s trial.
At a March review hearing, County Attorney Nathan Henkes, the prosecutor, asked to withdraw the initial request to vacate the charge, effectively reinstating the second aggravated assault conviction.
The double jeopardy concern arose because each aggravated assault conviction dealt with disjunctive, or mutually exclusive, parts of the same statute. Double jeopardy protects someone from being prosecuted for the same offense twice.
Healy determined that the double jeopardy concern went away with the acquittal.
Because the jury had found Schuerman guilty of the vacated charge and there was no longer concern of double jeopardy, Healy allowed Henkes’ request, putting the aggravated assault charge back on the table.
What happened?
Schuerman’s convictions stem from a high-speed chase in April 2020 that spanned from Moorcroft into Campbell County. Before rolling his truck and his subsequent arrest, he drove his truck straight at a Sheriff’s deputy patrol car and nearly collided with him.
The chase with law enforcement began after he was contacted by police at a house in Moorcroft. The Moorcroft man had been fighting with his girlfriend and fled the home in his truck toward Campbell County, where deputies pursued him.
During the ensuing chase, Schuerman drove his truck at a patrol car driven by Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Coxbill and nearly collided with him. Schuerman’s truck rolled soon after and he was arrested. A handgun and ammo were found in the glove box of the truck he drove, according to the opinion.
He originally pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency, but after his first mental evaluation, pleaded no contest to a few of the counts, then after his second evaluation, pleaded not guilty to all seven counts, according to court documents, leading to the trial.
One of his aggravated assault charges was for attempting to cause serious harm to the deputy and the second was for threatening the deputy with the truck.
The jury also convicted him of possession of a deadly weapon and aggravated eluding, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and reckless driving.
Healy gave Schuerman nine to 10 years in prison for aggravated assault and four and a half to five years for possession of a deadly weapon, to run consecutively to each other, totaling up to 15 years.
The new sentence aggravated assault sentence effectively replaces the original one.
An additional 4.5- to five-year sentence for aggravated eluding runs concurrent to the other sentences.
Supreme Court ruling
In his appeal, Schuerman argued that the jury was improperly instructed that it could find him guilty if he acted knowingly, rather than intentionally.
The Supreme Court opinion sided with him.
During the trial, the court denied his request to remove “knowingly” from the jury instructions. Ultimately, the jury unanimously found that he knowingly attempted to cause harm, rather than the alternative choice that he “intentionally” made the attempt.
The Supreme Court found that attempted aggravated assault and battery requires proof that Schuerman specifically intended to cause serious bodily injury.
Jurors had the option to find Schuerman guilty because he acted intentionally, knowingly or both. They selected the “knowingly” option without indicating it was intentional or both.
“Knowingly differs from an intent to cause a particular result and is not sufficient to prove that Mr. Schuerman acted with specific intent to cause serious bodily injury,” the opinion read.
With that ruling, the case was remanded back to District Court to decide what to do with the second aggravated assault charge, which dealt with a separate section of the same law and was not included in Schuerman’s appeal.
