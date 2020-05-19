Veterans banners
Buy Now

Banners celebrating Wyoming Heroes in the armed forces will line Gillette Avenue light poles beginning July 2020.

 Courtesy Gillette Main Street

The annual Gillette Main Street banner project will recognize military veterans this year.

There are 20 banners available for $150 each in the theme of Wyoming Heroes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.