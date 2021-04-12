Library programs for youth make a return

Sawyer Stumpf, 11, and father Steve Stumpf share a laugh as they dump Legos out onto their workstation during Saturday’s Lego Build Challenge at the Campbell County Public Library. “We figured it would be a fun thing to do for a couple hours,” Steve said.
Eyes fixated on a table full of more than 100 vibrant colored blocks of plastic, Jameson Massey, 11, slowly moved his fingers through the mess of Lego bricks before he found the perfect piece to add to a vehicle he was building. It was designed to plow snow and dirt.
It was audibly quiet in the small nook off to the side of the children's area of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday as children tested their creativity during a Lego Build Challenge for local tweens. Only the sounds of fingers rummaging through the small, plastic bricks could be heard. There was little time for chit-chat.
