Talking about snow in May usually isn't a pleasant discussion, but the city of Gillette has some good news regarding its winter cleanup numbers from this past season.

The city spent $353,270 on snow response and cleanup, which is 37.6% less than the $565,957 spent in 2019-20. It is welcome news as the city deals with an economic downturn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.