The AVA Community Center will host a ceramic bowl painting class from 2-4 p.m. July 25.
Participants will paint a set of bowls using food-safe colorful underglazes and clear glaze while enjoying a refreshing beverage. Basic ceramic decorating techniques will be taught to create a set of bowls that are the perfect size for cereal, noodles, ice cream, soup or rice.
