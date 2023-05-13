CCHS students bring culture to life, work to earn new diploma language seals

With a batting of eyes and a quick click, the fans were opened.
A sashaying of black and vibrant red skirts, coupled with guitar strings and a fluid rhythm brought more of the dance to life as four Campbell County High School students introduced a flamenco fan dance to the audience in the school’s commons area and cafeteria.
Once the dance was complete, everyone filed in line to dish up the authentic rice, beans and dinner buffet set up by Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant.
Spanish intermingled with English as lines of guests filled up on the dinner that set the stage for a celebration of bilingualism.
The dance, food, colors and language showed that it’s more than one thing that make up a culture.
It’s true that language is a distinctive marker of entry. If a person can speak another’s language, there’s a way to communicate and to spread more of the traditions and ways of life that embody heritage and the meaning behind the language and lifestyle.
“You really can’t have one without the other,” Renee Fritzen said about the intermingling of language and identity. Fritzen is a Spanish teacher at CCHS who fronted the effort to celebrate all things cultural and bilingual at the school Tuesday evening.
The first celebration of its kind, “Bilingual Pride,” was celebrated at CCHS that night to recognize students in the school’s International Club, World Language Day winners and students receiving the new state or district seal of biliteracy on their graduation diplomas.
Besides being a way to show universities and workplaces fluency in at least two languages, the new seals offer a means for students to represent and show pride in their own culture or in a culture and language they’ve worked hard to understand. Students said it’s a way to honor the variety of cultures present throughout the state and country that can be overlooked and a marker for others to work toward in upcoming years.
What’s in a seal?
There are two different seals that students can receive at graduation: A district or state seal.
The state seal is embossed and has two levels, the State of Wyoming Seal of Biliteracy and the Seal of Literacy with distinction.
The district seal was drawn by Matti McColley. She came up with the design in Josh Dillinger’s art class. McColley said the design that includes a portion of the world shows the importance languages have throughout the U.S. but also internationally.
“I just thought of it like, they’re global languages that deserves a lot more recognition than we normally give,” she said.
Her seal will mark future graduating seniors’ diplomas as a way to signify the work they put into them. To receive the seal, students had to meet certain criteria in English testing, as well as whatever secondary language they were studying.
Not only did they have to speak the language, but also meet expectations in listening, reading and writing. All students who earned a state seal also are awarded a district seal, but because of different standards, not all who receive the district seal qualify for the state distinctions.
A combined 38 students from Campbell County, Thunder Basin and Wright high schools will receive a district or state seal, along with colorful graduation chords.
“It’s just exhilarating,” said Bertine Bahige, district coordinator for DLI and the Seal of Biliteracy. “We have a lot of students that will be recognized through the process and that makes my day. It recognizes their ability and shows proficiency in biliteracy that will open up doors for them.”
Bahige has worked with other teachers to make the seals become reality in the last few years. In January 2022, local school board trustees approved the district seal before a state seal was approved by the Legislature a few months later.
Bahige and Fritzen are proud to recognize the students for their achievements and believe the number of students will only rise in years to come. CCHS senior Andrea Macias agrees.
Pursuing biliteracy
Macias will graduate with a state and district seal next Sunday. But for her, the seals are an added bonus — they weren’t something she was working toward throughout her high school career because at the time, they didn’t exist.
Future graduates who choose to take foreign language courses will know about the distinction before their senior year, something Macias said may keep them in the classes if they consider dropping them.
“It’s a stepping stone for us to be the first ones to get (the seals) but after this other kids will have the opportunity, too,” she said. “I think that will push some.”
Macias and Silvia Varela were two of a group of students who began Spanish classes already fluent in the language. That didn’t necessarily make the courses easier. Both had to dive into “Spain Spanish” rather than the Spanish spoken at home, which is a Mexican dialect.
All students also had to be just as proficient in English as they were in their native language.
“I’m Hispanic so that’s something really important that I want to show off to everyone,” Varela said of why she chose to pursue the distinction. “But basically, English was harder for me because I already knew Spanish since I was little, but you actually never stop learning.”
Riley Orchard, who will receive the district seal, said the Spanish she’s learned in the last few years has helped her interact in her job at Maurices. She added that learning another language is great for job opportunities, since many in Gillette lack the ability to speak multiple languages.
Fritzen agreed saying she knows some businesses that have 20% higher salaries for bilingual employees.
“Besides bettering themselves, there are also advantages of being bilingual in this era,” she said.
Savannah Shippy said the seals culminate the journey all students took to make it to graduation with their regular studies but also in those of another culture. She remembers when she began taking Spanish as a young child and she didn’t understand anything.
“It was a long time before I could even form sentences,” she said. “Now, I feel like there’s a lot of Spanish that’s just in my head all the time.”
She added that some of her favorite parts of the class revolved around the traditions, food and dance that also added to the culture.
After 37 years of teaching, Fritzen will be able to watch students she’s had for three or more years walk across the stage and have state and district recognition for their efforts in the language classroom.
“After that many years in teaching, to be able to see kids work hard and bring their language skills up and then to be awarded for their efforts,” she said, “it’s really an emotional time for me. I’m just proud.”
With upcoming classes of DLI students making their way into secondary schools, Bahige also spoke to the value of tapping into the students who graduate with biliteracy.
“DLI is only continuing to grow,” he said. “Not only in Gillette but also across the state, as well as a need for teachers. Through this, we may be able to create a pipeline for those who may be interested to come back as future teachers.”
Bahige said that this year Campbell County is one of six, possibly eight, districts that are awarding seals of biliteracy. He hopes in future years more and more districts will join in the recognition for their students.
It’s a recognition of language but also of culture and the knowledge that when the students cross the stage at graduation, they cross as someone who has dove into the importance and beauty of cultures they may not be born into but rather, strive to understand.
