A 33-year-old woman was arrested for interference with a peace officer and riding without required bicycle lights after she refused to identify herself to officers around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
She was spotted in the roadway near Walnut Street and Bentley Court without lights when officers contacted her. They said she became “immediately” hostile towards officers and refused to give her name, Police Sgt. Dean Welch said.
