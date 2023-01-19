Amateurs can learn from an expert about lino printing skills in a workshop from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the AVA Community Art Center taught by Angelica Moskaliuk.
The workshop begins with an introduction to linocut, an art form similar to woodcut but using linoleum. Students will learn how to use carving tools and Moskaliuk will guide everyone through the process used to design repeating patterns, along with how to ink a lino block and how to print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.