The 2019 Holiday Lighting Contest, sponsored by the city of Gillette and Gillette News Record, is accepting nominations. There are three rules:
- The contest is only eligible to homes inside Gillette city limits.
- You must be 18 years old or older to participate.
- You must be nominated to have your house judged. You can nominate yourself, a friend or a neighbor.
How does the contest work?
Turn in a nomination form by Dec. 10. Printed applications can be found at the Gillette News Record, 1201 W. Second St. Fill out the application and send it to the News Record, or drop it in the basket in the Customer Service office at City Hall.
You also can nominate online by visiting tinyurl.com/tfnrtz9, or by emailing holidaylightingcontest@gillettewy.gov. If you’re nominating by email, be sure to include a name, address, phone number and email address.
Judges’ Choice Awards
On Dec. 11, judges from the Campbell County Senior Center will visit all the houses that have been nominated and select their three Judges’ Choice winners. The winners will be announced Dec. 22.
The judges also will select the top 10 houses that will be judged for the People’s Choice Awards. On Dec. 15, the News Record will run an article with pictures of the 10 houses. The News Record and city of Gillette also will post photo albums of the top 10 homes on their Facebook pages.
People’s Choice Awards
You can vote by liking the photos in the Facebook photo albums on the News Record page and on the city of Gillette’s page. The photos will be posted on the two Facebook pages Dec. 15.
The likes for each home on the two Facebook photo albums will be added up, along with hard copy ballots that can be cut out of the News Record and turned in at the News Record office. You must use an official ballot if submitting a hard copy.
You can vote for as many houses from the top 10 as you would like. The deadline for voting, both on Facebook and via hard ballot, is 9 a.m. Dec. 18.
There will be three People’s Choice winners.
The first-place winners in both People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice will receive $300, while second place gets $200 and third place gets $100.
— News Record Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.