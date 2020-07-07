People can enjoy ice cream while chatting with candidates for local offices from 4-7 p.m. July 23 at the Third Street Plaza in downtown Gillette.
Free ice cream will be provided by The Ice Cream Cafe and Expresso Lube.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 8:12 am
