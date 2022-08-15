Buses sit in the lot at the Campbell County School District bus barn Thursday in Gillette. In a change from previous years, the District is only short a few drivers this year with 140 hired and getting ready for the road.
Buses sit in the lot at the Campbell County School District bus barn Thursday in Gillette. In a change from previous years, the District is only short a few drivers this year with 140 hired and getting ready for the road.
In a dynamic twist from January of this year, the Campbell County School District transportation department is seeing more bus drivers than it has in quite some time.
The department is as well staffed as it’s been in the past 20 years, said Keith Chrans, district director of transportation. At this point in the year, he typically still needs between 15-20 bus drivers. This year, he only needs a few more.
