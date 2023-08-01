The Campbell County Fair kicked off this past weekend with the Demolition Derby, the Red, White and Blue Barbecue and the first of its youth and 4-H shows, along with the Miss Campbell County Pageant.
This week’s events continue for Campbell County residents at Cam-plex where everything from magic to motorsports will come out to play.
Wednesday through Saturday the Cam-plex Plaza and Wyoming Center will be filled with fun, games and exhibitions from about 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those looking for gifts or must-haves can swing by the trade show at the Wyoming Center. While there, guests could also try out the mini golf area and check out a magician and model for a caricature artist. In the plaza, prepare to be amazed by the wood carvers who will create four sculptures each day and kids can also enjoy a petting zoo and a paintless paintball course — yes, you read that right.
Beef and goats kick off the day Wednesday at 8 a.m. at East Pavilion followed by a rabbit show at 10 a.m. at Central Pavilion. A youth dairy cattle and dairy goat show begins at 3 p.m. at East Pavilion before Michael Mezmer’s danger show and the new derby night for adults that begins at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Center. The night includes a 307 drink tour by Grinners and Big Lost Meadery and Brewery and casino games that will fund youth fair awards.
Thursday begins with a sheep show at 8 a.m. in East Pavilion, followed by a poultry show at 10 a.m. in Central Pavilion. Competitors in the 4-H livestock judging contest will begin at 4 p.m. in both pavilions. The evening entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. with mutton bustin’ before the ranch rodeo and mini bulls kick off at Morningside Park.
Friday’s entertainment includes an 8 a.m. swine show at Central Pavilion and the Ninja Nation competition at 6 p.m. at Morningside Park. Teams in the competition will race against each other in four categories, with final tallies taking into account a team’s falls and time.
Saturday boasts a host of events with both the youth beef show and farmer’s market beginning at 9 a.m. The market will be south of the Marquee Campground and the beef show will be at East Pavilion. The Pioneer Dinner begins at 11 a.m. at Equality Hall and everyone’s favorite dachshunds will race at noon on the Morningside Park grass. The competition continues at 2 p.m. in the watermelon eating contest at the plaza and at 3 p.m. mini animals will be shown at East Pavilion. The day rounds out with an auction for the wood carved pieces at 4 p.m. in the plaza and Octane Addictions extreme motorsports show at 7 p.m. at Morningside Park.
Sunday brings the 10-day fair to a close with an 8 a.m. round robin showmanship contest at East Pavilion and the youth livestock sale at 1 p.m. in the Central Pavilion. For the first time, visitors can use a credit card to buy livestock, although additional fees will be applied.
