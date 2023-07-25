FIRE
RECLUSE ROAD: A weed whacker started a fire that ended up burning three empty buildings Monday evening. The fire began as a grass fire at about 6:20 p.m. and then spread to the empty buildings. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to a home and a barn and put out the remains of the three burned buildings. In total, about 1.5 acres of grass burned. Battalion Chief Kate Eischeid said the fire was under control at about 9:20 p.m. and firefighters will return to the area today to check on it.
VEHICLE FIRE
HIGHWAY 387: A pickup truck was lost in a fire Monday afternoon that also burned 15 acres of grass. Eischeid said the fire began in the engine compartment and spread to the rest of the pickup. Because the truck was pulled off on the shoulder, it also caught the surrounding grass on fire. Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said a 64-year-old man reported the fire and he used a fire extinguisher to try and put out some of the fire around the truck. There were no injuries and the fire was under control at about 5 p.m.
THEFT FROM AUTO
CONSTITUTION DRIVE: A 19-year-old man reported $4,000 worth of welding tools were stolen from his truck bed Monday night. The man said that someone took the tools from the bed of his 2016 Ford truck sometime between 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Monday, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. There are no suspects.
ASSAULT
CAMPBELL COUNTY JAIL: Charges are being pursued for assault on a detention officer after a 38-year-old inmate threw urine at a detention officer Monday night. The urine got on the officer’s uniform, face and neck, Reynolds said.
INTOXICATION
NATIONAL 9 INN: Officers arrested a 53-year-old man who tried to rip off a license plate from a vehicle Monday night. Staff reported the man to police who found the 53-year-old trying to rip the plate off of a green Buick. The man was obviously drunk and was arrested for destruction of property and intoxication, Wasson said. The 84-year-old owner of the Buick was notified of the damage.
DRUGGED DRIVING
ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISCOUNT SPORTS: Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man early Tuesday morning for driving under the influence. They followed a black 2009 Pontiac G6 that had stopped for a long period of time at the intersection near Shoshone Avenue and South Douglas Highway. The 18-year-old then swerved across the road multiple times. A drug dog indicated on the car and deputies found a vape vial with suspected THC liquid, a vape device and another bottle with nicotine vape juice. The 18-year-old failed sobriety tests and was arrested, Reynolds said.
DRUGS
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: A 31-year-old man was ticketed for use of a controlled substance after he tried to turn himself in Monday night. Deputies told the man he had a non-extraditable warrant out of Montana, meaning he’d have to turn himself in there, Reynolds said. Speaking with the man, deputies noticed the man had a hard time staying on topic. He said he’d been drinking and also had used meth in the last two days. He showed track marks from the drugs and was ticketed for use of a controlled substance.
SOUTH DOUGLAS HIGHWAY: Officers stopped a 2015 Chevy pickup for speeding 55 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver, 30, had a Campbell County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of drug possession. Wasson said he also was ticketed for no seat belt and warned about speeding.
CRASH
1200 BLOCK WEST WARLOW DRIVE: Officers ticketed a 17-year-old boy for failing to yield while making a left turn after he crashed into a pickup Monday morning. A 26-year-old woman was headed west in a 2014 GMC pickup when the 17-year-old who was driving east tried to make a left turn. The 17-year-old hit the truck and the 26-year-old went to the hospital with upper back and neck pain, Wasson said. The boy hurt his wrist but declined medical treatment.
