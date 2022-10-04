Everyone is invited to meet and talk with police officers from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Main Bagel for National Coffee with a Cop Day.
The event began so that people and officers could mingle without any barriers. It’s a place where people can ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers who work in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.