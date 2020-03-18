Campbell County School District officials will meet today and Thursday to figure out what the next steps are following Tuesday’s announcement that spring break was extended for two weeks due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. That came following full consideration of the recommendations from local and state health officials, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
The closure will remain in effect through April 3, and the district will continue to monitor the situation and adjust if necessary, according to a press release. Schools are now set to reopen on April 6.
The district will post updates on its website, ccsd.k12.wy.us.
School District Superintendent Alex Ayers said the next steps are to meet with school officials and staff to figure out “how to navigate the coming days.”
One of the larger issues is how to provide distance learning activities to students, should that be necessary, and how to do that equally.
“Districts are analyzing that, learning from each other and trying to determine the best course forward,” he said.
They’ll also meet to finalize their plan for food service for students who depend on the school’s meals.
On Sunday, Gordon and Balow recommended the closure of all of the state’s public schools through April 3 to give communities and school officials time to develop plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Ayers said Campbell County was fortunate in that it was on spring break, “so we had the benefit of time.”
“Those districts that had school the following morning were forced to respond to that immediately,” he said.
The district wanted to take its time to analyze all of the information to “make a very thoughtful decision,” knowing that many parents were waiting for its decision.
“If we’d had school on Monday morning, we certainly would have made the decision Sunday evening,” Ayers said.
He said he appreciates that the state left it up to school districts to follow its recommendation instead of mandating a statewide closure.
“I’ve kind of looked at it in some respects as the Wyoming way,” he said. “We’ve asked for local control, and they provided what we generally ask for.”
Late Monday, Balow used her authority to reduce the required number of operational days, 185, and instructional days, 175, by the number of days that are currently calendared through April 3.
This will hold districts harmless from daily proportional reduction of block grant funding due to school closures.
The district’s calendar remains the same as far as ending dates and graduation. If the closure is extended, additional measures will have to be considered both locally and at the state level.
While schools are closed, essential staff will be working in the schools and district buildings to ensure operations continue so that they can prepare to reopen.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.