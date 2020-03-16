Gillette City Hall is closed until further notice because of concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The decision was made Monday morning, said City Clerk Cindy Staskiewicz. It comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control issuing a recommendation that events of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks.
City Hall will be staffed minimally, but the public won’t be able to come in. The city’s services will continue, but residents are being asked to do everything online or over the phone, to “minimize face-to-face contact," Staskiewicz said.
A list of phone numbers will be posted in the building’s entryway, and they also can be found at gillettewy.gov.
Additionally, the City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will take place, but its agenda has been “drastically” changed, Staskiewicz said. Agenda items expected to garner public interest, including utility rates and the gaming ordinance, have been postponed.
The tentative plan for the City Council after Tuesday’s meeting is to not meet again until April 7, but that could change and be pushed back further, Staskiewicz said.
Municipal Court also is closed indefinitely. Court Clerk Keli Mills said everyone who has arraignments and bench trials scheduled will receive notices in the mail to reschedule for a later date.
Payments can be made either through mail or by calling the court’s office at 686-5254.
