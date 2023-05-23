College officials approved the first phase of programs the school will continue to offer once accredited. The 26 programs approved are ones the college predominantly offers on campus and no new resources would be needed.
A phase two study will look at the feasibility of programs offered through Northern Wyoming Community College District now, as well as courses potentially more tailored to Gillette. Those programs could need money for startup and new faculty.
The programs will be presented in June at the Wyoming Community College Commission meeting in Powell. The state’s commission would approve the programs upon accreditation, said Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs. Essentially, the programs would be held for the college until it reaches that marker and then flipped over from NWCCD to the new district.
“This is an exciting milestone for the Gillette Community College District,” President Janell Oberlander said.
The two dozen programs approved at this point already have funding and student numbers, Spriggs said.
Trustee Alison Ochs Gee was curious as to what was missing from the list compared to courses offered now through NWCCD.
“Once we’re off of their accreditation and on our own, I’m sure there are things they offer, I’m thinking the dental program, for example,” she said. “I’m not saying we should have that I was just genuinely curious (what’s missing).”
The core set of programs doesn’t include some options now available for students online through Sheridan. The dental hygienist program is now offered only on Sheridan’s campus.
Spriggs said cyber security would be one of the programs that’s missing from the list but will go through studies to see if it’s a match for Gillette. About 50-60 programs are on the books to be reviewed based on local needs and wants.
Other programs not on the list include history, software development and human services.
“Are there programs we’d like to bring forward in phase two?” Oberlander said. “Dr. Spriggs and the deans have to go through those to understand what the feasibility of those are, including how much it will cost us to bring those on.”
Trustee Nello Williams asked whether faculty and staff have thought about programs further down the line.
“Do we have brainstorming sessions where staff just think three or four or five years down the road what can we offer from the college that’s not on here?” he asked.
Spriggs said there are ideas, like a bachelor’s program, that could be worked toward after accreditation. He also spoke to workforce and community development programs that will be tested in upcoming years to see about interest.
Nursing is not on the list now because the program’s accrediting body, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), is very specific about marketing, Spriggs said. The program will require not only accreditation with the state but also ACEN, which could take another year after the college reaches accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission.
The application of eligibility for accreditation is still on track for submission in the next six weeks, Spriggs said. He hopes that by the fall the college will know if it’s eligible for candidacy and next steps, which include making sure assessment and collection of data in the next few years shows sustainability.
