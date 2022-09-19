A pair of runners stride north along South 4J Road near the finish of the Memory of the 8 run Friday in Gillette. A sudden thunderstorm delayed the annual 5K and 8-mile runs and left participants with soggy feet at the finish.
A little bit of rain didn’t stop hundreds of runners from participating in the 12th annual Memory of the 8 Friday.
Pouring rain, hail and lightning were on display early Friday evening, and the start of the race was delayed for a bit, but the runners were able to start moving 15 minutes after the original start time of 5:30 p.m.
