The Wyoming Department of Health reported 23 more COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming on Tuesday, including one in Campbell County.
The newly counted deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 858. Of those, 68 occurred in Campbell County.
The Campbell County death involved a woman who died earlier in August in an out-of-state hospital. She had health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe illness, according to the state Department of Health.
Hospitalizations throughout Wyoming and Campbell County have continued to climb in recent weeks. On Monday, there were 195 COVID-19 patients in the state, the most since early December.
In Campbell County, there were 12 COVID-19 patients, three of which were in the ICU. All seven of the ICU beds at Campbell County Memorial Hospital were full as of Tuesday morning, four of which bedded non-COVID-19 patients, said CCH spokesperson Karen Clarke.
The updated death toll on Tuesday followed a spike in new confirmed cases on Monday.
Over the weekend, Campbell County recorded 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19, followed by another 19 cases recorded on Tuesday. Wyoming recorded over 1,000 new cases on Monday and its active case count stood at 3,439 as of Tuesday.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 10,349 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,725 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,103
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 19
- Number of probables: 613
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 470
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,642
- Number of active cases: 267
- Recoveries: 5,901
- Recoveries in past seven days: 253
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 68
- Hospitalizations today: 12 (as of Monday)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 225
- Number of probables: 13,185
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,323
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 61,951
- Number of active cases: 3,439
- New deaths: 23
- Overall deaths: 858
- Hospitalizations today: 195 (as of Monday)
