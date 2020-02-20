Frontier Auto Museum, Jeff Wandler
Buy Now

Frontier Auto Museum owner Jeff Wandler with some of the pristine pieces in his antique collections featured in the museum.

 News Record File Photo

A free tour of the expansion-in-progress at the Frontier Auto Museum will happen Tuesday in Gillette.

The Campbell County Historical Society is hosting the tour, which is open to the public from 5-7 p.m. The society is picking up the tab.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.