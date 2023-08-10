DRUGS
FAMILY DOLLAR: A 30-year-old man was arrested for use of a controlled substance Wednesday evening after calling from Family Dollar to request EMS for abdominal pain. When EMTs arrived, he handed them a meth pipe and admitted to smoking meth earlier in the day, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. They learned an arrest and hold on the man had been issued through Probation and Parole. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his pain. After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested for drug use, and his probation officer was notified.
THEFT FROM AUTO
CAMPBELL COUNTY RECREATION CENTER: Police are investigating a theft that took place Wednesday afternoon. A 32-year-old woman and 36-year-old man noticed the front driver’s side of their 2021 Volkswagen had been broken out, and the woman’s purse was missing. Video footage showed a silver Ford Edge circle the area and stop behind the Volkswagen, Wasson said. The Ford was there for a brief time before leaving the area. The footage did not show anyone leaving the Ford, but police believe this is the suspect vehicle, and the investigation continues.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
BUTLER SPAETH ROAD: A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Wednesday afternoon. He was driving a 2007 Chrysler and was seen by police trying to turn into the Eagles Nest Apartments parking lot. He failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and another car was seen stopping abruptly to avoid a collision. Officers contacted the driver, who was drunk and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI after performing poorly on sobriety tests. He also was ticketed for driving under suspension and failure to yield, Wasson said.
CRASH
THIRD STREET AND KENDRICK AVENUE: A 20-year-old man was ticketed for having an unsecured load Wednesday morning. He was operating a skid steer and pulling a trailer by a chain when the chain disconnected. The trailer rolled into an unoccupied 2020 GMC truck, causing heavy damage to the passenger side of the truck bed. Damage is more than $1,000. No one was hurt and the man was ticketed, Wasson said.
SECOND STREET AND BURMA AVENUE: A 54-year-old truck driver was ticketed for improper lookout Wednesday afternoon. He was driving a 2000 Kenworth tractor trailer on Second Street when he tried to turn north onto Burma Avenue. During the turn, the trailer collided with a traffic light pole. Officers stopped the truck shortly after. No one was hurt, damage is more than $1,000 and the driver was ticketed, Wasson said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
7900 BLOCK GROUSE AVENUE: A city employee discovered damage to a slide at the playground at Antelope Valley Park Wednesday afternoon. There was damage to the top part of the slide, and estimated costs to repair the slide are $1,500. It is unknown when the damage may have occurred, Wasson said, because the park was last inspected in the summer of 2022. There are no suspects.
