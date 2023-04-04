More than halfway through the fiscal year, the losses at Campbell County Health have continued to grow while staying on track to improve on the $25 million hit the organization took last year.
Meanwhile, hospital board trustees and administrators are mulling investment options to find better returns on the tens of millions of dollars CCH has in reserves.
“The financial health … of hospitals is a very scary thing right now and it doesn’t seem to be trending better,” said CCH CEO Matt Shahan at the hospital board retreat in Deadwood, South Dakota last week.
Through February, CCH sits at a $9.47 million net loss and a $21 million operating loss with four months left in the fiscal year.
CCH lost $4 million on its operations in February, which was offset by other revenues, such as investments and a higher-than-expected $1.98 million mill levy payment that put the monthly net loss closer to $1.76 million.
Shahan said he expects incoming payments that help cut into the deficit, including an extra $300,000 from an inpatient Medicare reimbursement change and $600,000 from a billing issue they recently found and fixed.
“I do see quite a bit of improvements, not $9.4 million worth of improvements,” Shahan said.
CCH had projected to lose about $500,000 this year, which would come as a sharp turnaround from the $25 million net loss the organization took the year before. So far, the organization has not reached the lows of last year, but remains far off of its estimates made last summer.
Shahan said that when he joined CCH last spring, he thought the financial overhaul would be a six-month fix. Now, he said that turnaround looks more like an 18-month fix.
“A lot of work left to do here on the finances,” he said.
Health care landscape
The losses come amid a number of challenges for rural health care facilities throughout the country.
Trustee Dr. John Mansell, who was recently appointed, asked if anyone with the Wyoming Hospital Association has approached the Legislature for hospital support.
“Yes, but that is a very touchy thing for hospitals right now. And I’m not saying that just for Wyoming,” Shahan said. “When we look at the last few years, we have to be very careful what we asked for in assistance.
“As a taxpayer in the United States, I can turn around and say ‘How much money did we give you in the last few years?’ And I think we need to be careful of how much we push and ask for.”
He said there could be ways to improve cash flow for hospitals without pushing to send more cash to hospitals.
Investments
Hospital board trustees are mulling new investment strategies to maximize the millions of dollars CCH has in reserves that have gained little interest in recent years.
“What is our strategy for our investments moving forward?” Shahan said. “We haven’t really had one in the past, to be honest with you guys.”
So far, $40 million has been invested with the Wyoming Government Investment Fund, which functions like a money market account and keeps public entity dollars pooled together and liquid.
CCH administrators worked with PFM Asset Management to invest those dollars in December, and representatives from the firm talked with trustees about their options.
“In the past, we put them in an account that barely made us anything but it was very, very, very safe,” Shahan said. “There was really no risk.”
Now trustees want that money invested at a higher rate of return.
Shahan said administrators will talk it over with the board and come to them with a recommendation at the April board meeting.
“A lot of volatility in 2023 in general, I think, honestly, the sooner you can do something — regardless of if it’s with us or not — but I think it’s best to get something in place because the risk that you have is much more to the downside than it is to the upside,” said Brian Quinn, PFM managing director.
Bond requirements
The balance sheet for CCH dropped about $3 million in February as the organizations days cash on hand fell to 135. The organization fluctuated at about 153 to 169 days cash on hand from April through September 2022, marking a drop of about 24 days since then.
CCH has about $37 million in bond payments outstanding, with “a balloon payment coming in a couple years on one of those bonds,” Shahan said. The organization has enough cash to pay back the bonds, but that would decrease their cash by about 50%.
Because of the heavy losses last year, CCH didn’t meet its bond requirements.
Shahan said administrators have had “frequent but positive” talks with the bond holders and that they have said they won’t exercise their right to call on CCH to repay the debt outright.
“As far as hospital bond debt goes, we are not alone and probably in a better situation than the majority of the bonds that are being held out there,” he said.
