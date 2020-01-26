It’s one of the most dangerous drugs out on the streets.
It’s 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
It’s been the cause of hundreds of overdose deaths in the last several years, mostly in the eastern half of the United States in places like Ohio, Kentucky, New Hampshire and West Virginia.
Now fentanyl is starting to show up more frequently in Gillette, which has local law enforcement worried.
In the last few years, fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been in the spotlight for its role in overdose deaths. It’s played a big part in the opioid epidemic in the eastern U.S. the last six years and the high-profile deaths of singers Tom Petty and Prince and rappers Mac Miller and Lil Peep were accidental overdoses involving the drug.
“The deaths that are happening (in the east) are astronomical,” said Gillette Police Detective Eric Small. “It’s quite surreal that we’re seeing it in Gillette.”
In the span of a week in mid-December, there were two overdose deaths from fentanyl in Campbell County. They were the first two fentanyl-related deaths of the year.
The first victim was a 21-year-old man. Three days later, it was a 29-year-old woman. Both, as far as police detectives can tell, were accidental overdoses.
“I’m not sure why it’s showing up all of a sudden, but that’s concerning,” said Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
He worries that the troubling trend would continue in the new year. In mid-January, there was an overdose death of a 27-year-old man. The Coroner’s Office is waiting for toxicology reports to come back to determine whether fentanyl was involved.
Wallem said although there’s nothing now that says this death was caused by fentanyl, he’s concerned about the possibility because of the two deaths in December.
Small said while the police department has come across fentanyl in the past, it’s been “very sporadic and very limited.” But since November, there’s been a “substantial” increase of fentanyl on the streets.
“It’s becoming more prevalent, we’re seeing it more and more than what we have in the past,” Small said. “Right now is the peak of what we’re seeing.”
And local law enforcement expects it to get worse.
What is it?
Although fentanyl has dominated headlines for the past several years, it’s actually been around for decades. It was developed in the 1960s as an intravenous anesthetic.
Pharmaceutical fentanyl is primarily prescribed to manage severe pain, such as with cancer and end-of-life care. It can be given as a shot, a patch that is put on a person’s skin or as lozenges that are sucked like cough drops.
Illegally manufactured fentanyl, which is responsible for most of the overdose deaths, is sold as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays or made into pills.
Illegal fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, such as heroin or cocaine, sometimes without the user’s knowledge, to increase the potency. Sometimes it’s being straight-up sold as heroin, unbeknownst to the buyer.
What are we seeing?
So far, Gillette police aren’t finding large quantities of fentanyl being prepared for distribution.
“What we’re finding is it’s being used, and it’s being used all at one time,” Small said.
Small said the two December deaths are still being investigated so he couldn’t release much information on them. Detectives are trying to figure out where the fentanyl is coming from and how it’s being distributed.
Fortunately, they haven’t been finding drugs that are laced with fentanyl. What they are seeing is the drug disguised as prescription pills, which are crushed and smoked, snorted or injected.
Louey Williams, team leader of the state Department of Crime Investigation’s northeast enforcement team, said he and his team members have seen fentanyl come and go recently. He doesn’t consider it an increase.
“But I imagine we’re going to see more and more of it,” he said, adding that Cheyenne, Casper and Sweetwater County all are seeing it.
When DCI has seized fentanyl, it’s disguised as blue oxycodone pills, Williams said.
Generally, the people who are using fentanyl have been using opiates for an extended period of time and have built up a tolerance, Small said. But for officers and the general public, it takes “a very small amount” to affect them.
It can be absorbed through the skin, but what’s more dangerous is when it enters the respiratory system.
“Say a pill gets crushed up. Those fentanyl particles become airborne, and that’s extremely concerning,” Small said. “Once you breathe those in, it’s going to be moments before something happens.”
For the last few years, every uniformed officer in the police department and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has been equipped with Narcan, a brand of naloxone and an antidote to opioid overdoses.
Trust the process
Deputy Harry Einfalt, who is assigned to the investigations unit at the Sheriff’s Office, said there have been a couple of occasions where a substance was suspected of being laced with fentanyl.
There also was a case where someone suspected Spice of being laced with fentanyl. So far, each time the results came back negative for fentanyl.
He said he’s known for a while that fentanyl was going to start popping up in Gillette. Montana had cases of it, as did the Wyoming state crime lab, so it was only a matter of time.
“We know it’s been coming, that’s why we started taking precautions,” he said.
Those precautions include setting up a station and instituting a procedure for handling suspected fentanyl, which has to be sent to the state crime lab to be tested.
That procedure, which takes place in the evidence facility at the SO, requires two officers to dress in full-body Tyvex suits, masks, goggles and two pairs of gloves.
There are two deputies involved so that if one goes down, there’s another available to administer Narcan and call for an ambulance.
The suspected fentanyl is put into a bag, which is heat-sealed, then the bag is put into another bag, which also is heat-sealed. Sometimes it’s necessary to triple-bag the drug, Einfalt said.
It’s then labeled with warnings and sent to the state crime lab to be tested.
The deputies decontaminate the area and the suits. Masks and gloves are stored away to be burned at a later date.
Not if, but when
Einfalt said it’s not a matter of if fentanyl starts showing up in the county outside city limits, but when.
“I expect it,” Einfalt said. “If it’s in the area, we’re going to see more of it, and we’ll get it here (in the county) too.”
For the most part, Small said, drug users who overdose on fentanyl don’t know that they’re getting fentanyl, but there are some who know what they’re getting themselves into.
“Everybody’s wanting a greater high than the last one, and they’re just lacing it with fentanyl,” Small said.
Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps said he saw a spike in the fall. There were two or three accidental overdose deaths from fentanyl in September and October.
“On a couple of my cases, you can go back, see where these people had overdosed and survived prior to them overdosing and dying, so it wasn’t a first-time deal,” he said.
There, fentanyl was being laced with other drugs.
“What we saw in deaths is just a drop in the bucket compared to what (DCI) is dealing with those who haven’t died,” Whipps said. “We just have a plethora of them that go through the emergency room and make it.”
Wallem said he hopes this gives families of those who need help extra motivation to have that conversation with them and get them the help they need.
The community should also take precautions, Einfalt said. If someone comes across something they believe is fentanyl, they should call law enforcement and refrain from touching it.
No town should ever believe that it’s immune to fentanyl, or any drug for that matter, Small said.
“It certainly can happen here, and it is happening here,” he said. “We’re doing what we can to try to get ahead of it, but it’s hard.”
Small added that he suspects fentanyl to keep popping up in Gillette.
“I don’t think it’s just a fluke that’s coming through,” he said.
“It’ll be here, and we will be prepared,” Einfalt said.
