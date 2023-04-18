If the community decides to move forward with building a new indoor arena at Cam-plex, the National High School Rodeo Association appears ready to signal its support.
The arena talks began with the hopes of keeping the National High School Finals Rodeo, which plans to move exclusively to indoor arenas of specific requirements after 2030, in Gillette.
“I don’t want to speak out of turn or for them,” said Aaron Lyles, Cam-plex executive director, adding that if the arena is proven feasible and talks begin of whether to pay for it, “I know the rodeo association will consider a letter of intent … to marry the two efforts together.”
The potential indoor arena is a key part of the Cam-plex master planning process, which is vetting the details of where the arena would go, how much it would cost and what events it would draw in.
“All the stars seem to be aligning to a degree that if … the public wishes to see the event here and is willing to invest in the facility, I believe it can happen,” Lyles said. “And there’s a strong desire to see it happen on the part of the rodeo association.”
The National High School Finals Rodeo will celebrate its 75th anniversary in Gillette when it returns for its 13th go at Cam-plex this July. The event, which draws thousands of contestants and visitors, will return to Cam-plex in the summer of 2028 and 2029, after a change of plans ensured this summer’s rodeo won’t be the last in Gillette.
The National Junior High Finals Rodeo had been scheduled for Cam-plex in 2028 and 2029, but those plans changed when the National High School Rodeo Association changed course and recently gave a 14-year commitment for the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma to host the junior high event, including the years Gillette had already been awarded for.
The junior high event is smaller than the high school finals and was expected to bring less competitors and attendees and have a smaller economic impact.
The rodeo association has indicated that this fall it will begin looking for bids for high school finals host sites for the three years from 2030-32, Lyles said in February when Cam-plex landed the 2028-29 events.
Beyond then, it’s been suggested that the rodeo association is looking for a long-term home.
The master planning process is ongoing and expected to be completed by late summer. Once completed, the feasibility of the new arena and a better estimate of its cost will be known. The focus then shifts to how to pay for it.
Whatever that estimate ends up as, it is likely to take a public vote and come out of public pockets. A capital facilities tax appears the most likely means of raising the construction costs, which would require a vote by the public.
Since 2000, Campbell County voters have voted on four capital facilities taxes, passing three of them. With a capital facilities tax, a dollar amount is listed on the ballot, and if it passes, the tax will be in effect until that amount is reached.
In 2005, voters passed a quarter-cent capital facilities tax to raise $22 million to build the Wyoming Center. It took about three years to hit that $22 million mark.
Unfortunately, the cost of the project escalated after Hurricane Katrina. It ended up costing $42 million, and the city and county had to pay $8.25 million each to complete the Wyoming Center.
