In June, Campbell County’s unemployment rate increased up to 3.6%, which is right in line with the national average and tied for seventh highest in the state.
It’s up from the 3.3% in May, but down from the 6.1% in June 2021.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 11:25 am
