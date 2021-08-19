Freshman Emma Wood, left, and Colter Hoffman, center, look over schedules with the help of Hoffman's mother, Kayla, while orientating their way around Campbell County High School during an open house for students on Tuesday. The days wind down toward the beginning of school, and when students return on Monday, among the changes they can see from last year will be a return to the old school lunces.
The new school year which starts Monday hopes to be a throwback to times before COVID-19 was the defining force in how a school day looks. One of the ways things are going back to normal is in the lunchroom.
As a reminder that the country hasn’t completely turned the corner from COVID-19, Campbell County School District will be able to provide breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved waivers for local school districts and other federal meal sponsors to extend the Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program to feed students for free through June 30, 2022.
