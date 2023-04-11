Local spearheads project to post signs for mental health awareness

With the speed that life moves at, and with everything going on in the world, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. Sometimes it helps to sit down, slow down and relax, and just breathe, even if it’s for a few minutes.
For the last several years, Justin Walker, a mine safety manager for Kiewit at Buckskin Mine, has taken this to heart. He’ll go on walks around the Fishing Lake to slow things down when he’s feeling stressed.
“I go there and sit on one of the benches, breathe in, and I knew everything was going to be OK,” he said. “I don’t know why that is, but some calmness would come over me.”
Walker is working with the city to put up signs by several park benches to remind people to just breathe and give them a simple way to find mental health resources, should they need it.
These signs will be going up next to benches at Dalbey Memorial Park, and “it’s a big reminder that, there’s people out there that can help with whatever we have going on,” he said.
Walker’s lived in Gillette for most of the 47 years of his life.
He remembers being in seventh or eighth grade and getting a call that a family friend had died by suicide. And ever since then, “it’s never slowed down.” Suicide, alcoholism and drug abuse have hit Campbell County hard for the past few decades.
“I think we’re getting better about it,” Walker said. “It’s not so quiet or hushed anymore.”
While the awareness and willingness to talk about mental health has gone up, that hasn’t led to a decline in the need for services.
A few years ago, Walker was down in Phoenix working on training videos and QR codes when he took a moment to look at what he was doing.
“How did I get to building QR codes and two-minute YouTube videos for training?” he said. “There’s got to be a bigger purpose than this.”
When he got back to Gillette, he realized that bigger purpose. He could use QR codes to point people who need help in the right direction.
It took him a year before he decided to bring up the idea to anyone.
“I don’t do stuff like this, I don’t like bringing stuff onto me,” he said.
But eventually, he felt it was important enough to put out there. A friend put him in touch with members of City Council, and he then went before the Parks and Beautification board to get their approval.
His original idea was to have QR codes right on the benches, but that turned into having signs next to the benches.
Between six and 10 of these signs will be installed by benches around Dalbey Memorial Park and along the Donkey Creek Pathway that connects Fishing Lake to Gillette College.
Tyann Woodall, a sign and signals technician who works in the city’s traffic and sign department, put together a prototype that was presented to the City Council last week.
Walker and the parks board got the green light from the City Council last week, and the signs will be built and put up later in April.
“This is the fastest the parks board has ever moved on anything,” said parks board member Cathrine Gallilee.
The signs are being made of refurbished metal from old signs, and they cost $20. They won’t be installed by any of the memorial benches. However, if a family who has a memorial bench wants one of these signs, they can purchase one, Gallilee said.
The QR code will take people to a page on the city’s website that has a list of resources, including hotlines and links to resources, such as Alcoholics Anonymous and sites that deal with issues like drug abuse and domestic violence.
Many people don’t connect mental health to alcoholism and drug abuse, Walker said. He struggled with this for years.
“I didn’t know that’s all I really wanted to do, was feel OK inside,” he said. “I did drugs and drank, because I didn’t know any other way.”
He turned his life around when he joined a 12-step program, and he’s been sober for 18 years and counting. But he still has bad days, just like everyone else. About six and seven years ago, he started walking around the Fishing Lake just to take his mind off things.
“I’ve got to be OK inside in order to be OK out there in the world,” he said. “We all need a little help here and there, quite frankly.”
For Walker, “just breathe” is a short prayer.
“In with God, out with Justin,” he said.
But for those who aren’t the praying type, it can be a reminder for them to take a deep breath.
“Just relax and take it all in,” he said. “Life is going to be OK. Just chill a little bit.”
