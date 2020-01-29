A student who brought a paintball gun to Campbell County High School on Wednesday morning caused a response from Gillette police.
Campbell County School District Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said a student brought the paintball gun to school and when other students saw it, not knowing if it was a real gun, they let administrators know.
The situation was quickly diffused and the school never went into lockdown, said Eisenhauer, adding that bringing guns to school, including paintball guns, is not allowed.
“The situation has been dealt with, administrators are meeting with the student now,” he said at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The student could face discipline from the school, but Eisenhauer said he couldn’t comment on that.
The Gillette Police Department responded to the school, but didn’t have to take any action, said Lt. Brent Wasson.
He also said he was pleased to see that other students reported the paintball gun when they saw it.
“We strongly encourage people when they see something to say something,” Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. “This is an example of that. We appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.