Both familiar and new faces were appointed to several local boards this week.
The chair of the Campbell County Public Library Board was reappointed to the board to serve a three-year term.
Sage Bear, who has served on the board since last spring, filling an unexpired term, was appointed to the board for a full term on a 4-1 vote by county commissioners.
Commissioner Jim Ford was the only one to not vote for Bear, choosing instead to vote for Kevin Anders.
Commissioner Del Shelstad said based on Bear’s work on the board over the past year it was an easy decision to reappoint her.
“I just think she’s done wonderful things there,” he said. “I think she’s helped us get through a tough time, and the overwhelming support I’ve seen in this community and heard from this community for Sage, it’s a no-brainer for me.”
The Campbell County Public Land Board, on the other hand, will look quite different, with three new faces being appointed.
There were a dozen applicants, and Brian Norstegaard, Jerry Means and Mark Dorr all were selected on 3-2 votes. None of the three incumbents, including chairman Darin Edmonds, Charlene Camblin and Bob Maul were reappointed.
Norstegaard, who works for Northland Industrial and wrote in his application that he wants to “see that the facilities are used for the best interest of our community,” was the first choice for Commission Chair Colleen Faber, as well as Commissioners Butch Knutson and Kelley McCreery. Shelstad voted for Jerry Means first, while Commissioner Jim Ford voted for Darin Edmonds.
In the second round of voting, Means won 3-2, with Ford and McCreery voting for Edmonds.
And in the third round, Dorr was selected on a 3-2 vote, again with Ford and McCreery voting for Edmonds.
Other board appointments include:
Rockpile Museum Board
Board chair Lucas Fralick was reappointed to serve another three-year term. Stephanie Murray, the only other applicant, also was appointed to the board to serve three years.
Parks and Recreation Board
The lone applicant, Cory Bryngelson, was appointed to serve a five-year term.
Planning Commission
Jack Clary was appointed to serve a three-year term. He beat out Darron Boltin on a 3-2 vote, getting votes from Knutson, Ford and McCreery.
Public Health Board
Donna Schwendinger was appointed 5-0 to serve a five-year term.
Corrections Board
Ernie Gibson was appointed on a 5-0 vote to serve a three-year term.
Joint Powers Fire Board
Travis Cochran was appointed on a 4-1 vote to serve a three-year term. Dawson Rivera received one vote from McCreery. The other four commissioners voted for Cochran.
Senior Center Board
Ed Sisti was appointed on a 4-1 vote to serve a three-year term. Ford cast his vote for Rod Coulter.
