Campbell County Memorial Hospital
Campbell County Memorial Hospital

 News Record File Photo/Mike Moore

Campbell County Medical Group is opening up an Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic at 407 S. Medical Arts Court, Suite F, and it has hired a new doctor.

Dr. Ryan Black will begin seeing patients at the new Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic on March 6. Black brings 14 years of experience to the Campbell County area. Hailing from Yakima, Washington, Black specifically sought out small communities where he could begin the next chapter of his practice.

