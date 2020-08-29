Careful not to let its catch of an over-sized rodent slip from its claws, a Swainson’s hawk watches with intent as it pauses mid-feast while perched on a fence post on Harvest Moon Drive Tuesday morning. Now is a great time to grab the binoculars and head outdoors to soak up the remaining pleasant summer weather as the fall bird migration is in full swing.
Along with the impending seasonal changes means a departure from consistent daytime highs in the 90s. According to the National Weather Service, daytime highs will start to taper off moving into next week. Saturday will see a high off 88, while Sunday is expected to bring a high of 71 with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, with an increased chance of thunderstorms overnight. The cooler trend will continue Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs of 68 and 78, respectively.
