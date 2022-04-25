Volunteers Hanna Goodman and and Dalhlton Tarno fill a cooler will steaming crawfish Friday during the annual Crawfish Boil at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. After a two-year hiatus, volunteers fed lines of people that wrapped around the inside of the event center.
The 2022 Crawfish Boil made its comeback Friday afternoon and evening at the Cam-plex.
Although workers didn't run out of the tasty seafood, TJ Eekhoff a board member and worker at the boil said that the fundraiser and feast went very well. Chefs stopped cooking in the evening around 8 p.m. and eventually, workers had to round the remaining taste-testers out of the building.
